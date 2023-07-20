A 10-year contract!? Kylian Mbappe offered unbelievable €1bn deal as PSG make huge effort to convince him to snub Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain have made a staggering contract offer to Kylian Mbappe worth €1 billion (£865m/$1.1bn).

WHAT HAPPENED? Defensa Central reports that PSG have made an unbelievable offer to Mbappe, with a 10-year contract on the table worth €1bn. It would tie Mbappe to the club until the age of 34 and essentially operate as a lifetime deal. It would also be the most lucrative sports contract in history.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe, however, is reported to have told PSG that he is not motivated by money and dreams of playing for Real Madrid, where he can win every potential trophy on offer. The striker has already told the club that he does not intend to sign a new deal and plans to leave on a free transfer next summer. PSG have told Mbappe that he must either sign a new deal or be sold this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The striker has become something of a legend in France, scoring 212 goals in 260 games, while also registering 98 assists. He has never won the Champions League, however, although he did win the World Cup with France in 2018 and helped fire them to the final in 2022.

WHAT NEXT? It is unlikely that Mbappe's future will be resolved any time soon, with this saga likely to run and run.