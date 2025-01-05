Ligue 1
team-logo
5 - 1
FT
team-logo
V. Rongier 25'B. Nadir 39'N. Maupay 43'E. Wahi 66'U. Garcia 75'
A. Ayew 85'
(HT 3-0) (FT 5-1)

Marseille vs Le HavreResults & stats,