Europa League
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
Pepe 27'S. Omorodion 34', 50'
M. Rashford 7'R. Hoejlund 20'H. Maguire 90' + 1'
(HT 2-2) (FT 3-3)

FC Porto vs Manchester UnitedResults & stats,