The Red and Golds climbed to the top of the I-League table with a narrow win over TRAU FC...

beat TRAU FC 2-1 in their fourth match of the 2019-20 season on Saturday at the Kalyani Stadium.

Marcos Jimenez De La Espada handed East Bengal the lead in the 17th minute but Deepak Devrani restored parity in the 45th minute. Marti Crespi netted the winning goal in the 89th minute to seal full points for the hosts.

Alejandro Menendez made only one change in the East Bengal starting XI which defeated 4-1. Ronaldo Oliveira replaced suspended Jaime Santos Colado.

Douglas D’Silva, on the other hand, made seven changes in the TRAU FC lineup which faced a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of . Only Gurpreet Singh, Patrick Uche, Sandeep Singh and Denechandram Meitei were retained from the last game.

Samad Ali Mallick came very close to breaking the deadlock in the eighth minute when he attempted a shot from distance but the ball hit the crossbar and went out.

Marcos Jimenez scored the opening goal of the match in the 17th minute from Samad Ali’s cross. Samad took a short throw-in and Pintu Mahata returned the ball to the right-back. Samad sent an inch-perfect cross which the Spanish striker headed in.

TRAU restored parity at the stroke of half time. Phalguni Singh attempted a shot at goal from Wahengbam Luwang’s low free-kick inside the box and Deepak Devrani deflected the ball inside the net.

The visitors took a pragmatic approach in the second half as they looked to protect the 1-1 scoreline. East Bengal also failed to make an impact in the attacking third during the first 20 minutes after the restart.

It was only when Alejandro Menendez made a double substitution by introducing Abhijeet Sarkar and Bidyasagar Singh in place of Pintu Mahata and Ronaldo Oliveira that the complexion of the match changed.

Just when it seemed that East Bengal drop crucial points at home, Marti Crespi, out of nowhere, scored the winning goal from Marcos Jimenez’s lay-off.

Abhijeet squared the ball for Kassim Aidara who crossed into the box. Marcos laid it off with a header and Crespi netted the ball from a melee in front of the goal.

The Red and Golds sealed three points to top the league table with eight points from four matches. TRAU, on the other hand, remain bottom in the standings.