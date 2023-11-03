FA Cup
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
M. Watters 14'F. Jalo 45' + 1'M. Durand de Gevigney 64'
S. Fenelon 22'J. Hammond 38' (pen)T. Richards 81'
(HT 2-2) (FT 3-3)

Barnsley vs HorshamResults & stats,