Zinedine Zidane Marco Materazzi during the World Cup 2006 final Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Revealed: Zinedine Zidane never saw Marco Materazzi again following infamous 2006 World Cup final headbutt - as former Italy defender explains comments about France legend’s sister

Marco Materazzi revealed that he never crossed paths with Zinedine Zidane after the infamous head-butt incident during the 2006 World Cup final.

  • Zidane headbutted Materazzi in the 2006 WC final
  • Went on to win the Cup against a 10-man France
  • Never met with Zidane since that night in Berlin

