Xavi Barcelona 2023-24Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'He killed the tie' - Xavi brands referee a 'disaster' after Barcelona's Champions League defeat to PSG with Blaugrana boss seeing red for furiously kicking camera cushion

Xavi branded the referee a "disaster" after Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final loss to PSG, after Ronald Araujo's "unnecessary expulsion".

  • Barca succumbed to PSG despite leading in the quarter-final
  • Araujo's red card changed the complexion of the match
  • Xavi furious with several refereeing decisions

