Huge Xabi Alonso boost for Liverpool & Bayern? Star coach has 'verbal promise' from Bayer Leverkusen regarding offer from Premier League & Bundesliga giants
Xabi Alonso reportedly has a "verbal promise" from Bayer Leverkusen that the Spaniard can leave if he has an offer from Liverpool or Bayern Munich.
- Alonso courted by both Liverpool & Bayern
- Leverkusen want to be fairly compensated if he decides to leave
- Might demand around €25m from his potential suitor