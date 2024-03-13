James McClean Wrexham 2023-24Getty
Richard Mills

'P*ssed with myself!' - Wrexham star James McClean vents 'frustration' after picking up needless suspension at crucial stage of season for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s side

James McClean admitted he was "p*ssed" off with himself after picking up a suspension as Wrexham were held to a goalless draw with Harrogate Town.

  • Wrexham held to 0-0 draw with Harrogate
  • Winger McClean to miss next two matches
  • Frustrated over his actions

