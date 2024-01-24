'Killed my joke' - Max Homa blasts 'selfish' Rob McElhenney after being surprised by Wrexham owner's 'tasty' golf skills at Farmers Insurance Open

Alex Brotherton
Rob McElhenney golf WrexhamGetty & @robmcelhenney
WrexhamLeague Two

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney ruined Max Homa's joke by showing off his golf skills at the Farmers Insurance Open this week.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • McElhenney 'killed' Homa's joke
  • Wrexham co-owner played at Pro-Am
  • Actor complemented on golf skills

Editors' Picks