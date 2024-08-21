Wrexham star Jacob Mendy bags assist in first appearance in four months after recovering from hamstring surgery

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeWrexham star Jacob Mendy bags assist in first appearance in four months after recovering from hamstring surgeryWrexhamJ. MendyStokeLeague OneWrexham defender Jacob Mendy returned to action on Monday as he provided an assist in a reserve team win over Stoke City.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMendy back in action after four monthsProvided an assist in Wrexham reserves' matchMullin back in training after undergoing surgeryArticle continues below