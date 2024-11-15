Wrexham attracting attention ’similar to a Premier League club’ thanks to ‘genuine global star’ Ryan Reynolds as rival co-owner lifts the lid on Red Dragons’ commercial success
Charlton co-owner Charlie Methven says Ryan Reynolds is bringing Premier League-level commercial success to Wrexham.
- Wrexham on the global map thanks to Reynolds
- One of most televised EFL teams
- Charlton boss says success rivals Premier League clubs