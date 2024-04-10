Wrexham assistant Steve Parkin jokes about 'banning' players from promotion talk after huge 4-1 win over Crawley puts Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side within touching distance of League One
Steve Parkin joked about "banning" Wrexham players from promotion talk after seeing a 4-1 win over Crawley put them on the brink of League One.
- Wrexham beat Crawley Town 4-1 on Tuesday
- Parkin remains cautious despite being close to promotion
- Ryan Barnett also trying to 'block out noise'