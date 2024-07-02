Philippe-Coutinho(C)Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Explained: Why Aston Villa will not terminate ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho's contract amid Vasco Da Gama transfer pursuit

Aston Villa won't terminate Phillipe Coutinho's contract this summer amid talks of his move to Vasco da Gama.

  • Aston Villa won't let Coutinho leave permanently
  • Midfielder set to join Vasco da Gama on loan
  • Brazilian side expected to announce signing soon
