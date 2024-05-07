Wrexham Stadium AI 55000Getty/Midjourney Bot
Chris Burton

What Wrexham’s 55,000-seater stadium could look like! Stunning AI design turns Premier League dreams of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney into reality

WrexhamPremier LeagueLeague Two

Rob McElhenney has aired his dream for a 55,000-seater stadium at Wrexham, with a state-of-the-art AI design showing what that venue could look like.

  • Hollywood co-owners have ambitious plans
  • Intend to lead Red Dragons to the top-flight
  • Racecourse to get serious upgrade on the way
