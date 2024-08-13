Weston McKennie sides with Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in GOAT debate as USMNT star snubs Harry Kane AND Kylian Mbappe while building his perfect 5-a-side squad
USMNT star Weston McKennie continues to side with former Juventus team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in the long-running GOAT debate.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- American worked alongside CR7 in Turin
- Is also a big fan of Vinicius Jr & Benzema
- Speculation raging regarding his own future