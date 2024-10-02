Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna: Winners and losers of Mauricio Pochettino's first USMNT squad reveal

With upcoming friendlies against Panama and Mexico, GOAL breaks down the winners and losers of Poch's first USMNT squad

Mauricio Pochettino's first U.S. men's national team roster has landed, and it didn't bring the sweeping changes some may have expected. In fact, it's relatively predictable. Just six players that weren't in the squad in September are included for October and, of those, most are very familiar faces.

As a result, upcoming matches against Panama (Oct. 12) and Mexico (Oct. 15) won't be some grand experiment, but rather a test. Before making sweeping changes, Pochettino first wants a look at what needs changing, and that's what this camp is for.

As a result, this team is largely familiar and - on the surface - doesn't offer deep insight into Pochettino's grand plan. Or perhaps it does? Perhaps Pochettino sees this team in need of some tweaking rather than a complete rebuild.

This camp will help answer that question.

Who are the winners and losers of Pochettino's initial roster release? Which players are here with a point to prove and which will be frustrated to be left behind? GOAL takes a look.