Soham Mukherjee

West Ham set for another huge windfall?! Hammers ready to hold out for £85m for Mohamed Kudus amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, after receiving over £100m for Declan Rice

M. KudusWest HamLiverpoolTransfersPremier LeagueArsenal

West Ham are reportedly holding out for the £85 million release clause for Mohamed Kudus amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

  • Kudus still has more than three years in his contract
  • West Ham playing hardball with suitors
  • Midfielder ready to move to a Champions League side
