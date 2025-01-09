Graham PotterGetty
Hammer time! West Ham appoint Graham Potter to replace Julen Lopetegui as head coach on two-and-a-half-year deal

West Ham have announced former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter as their new head coach after parting ways with Julen Lopetegui.

  • West Ham sign Graham Potter as head coach
  • Hammers sacked Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday
  • Potter signs two-and-a-half-year deal with West Ham
