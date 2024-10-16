Wednesday Convo: Minnesota United's Eric Ramsay on learning from Manchester United's Erik Ten Hag, Chelsea's Frank Lampard, adapting to MLS

The Loons manager sat down with GOAL to reflect on his previous experiences, and his new challenge in MLS

Minnesota United's Eric Ramsay is the youngest MLS manager in league history, joining the league at just 32 years old. Despite it being his first lead manager role, he's already had a sizable impact as the Loons currently sit seventh in the Western Conference after missing the playoffs last season.

Ramsay was appointed prior to the start of the 2024 season as just the second-ever permanent head coach of Minnesota, taking over from Everton legend Adrian Heath who was fired towards the end of the 2023 MLS campaign.

However, Ramsay isn't an average first-year coach. He's worked and trained with several managers at the highest level.

Prior to joining Minnesota, he held coaching stints with both Chelsea FC and Manchester United of the English Premier League - two of the world's largest clubs. With the Blues, he worked with their U23 squad, hand-in-hand with Frank Lampard, and while he was an assistant with the Red Devils, he worked with all three of Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Ralf Rangnick, and most recently, Erik Ten Hag.

During his undergraduate studies, he even had a brief overlap with Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, whom he reunited with at Manchester United years later.

Now, in his head coaching debut, he's led the Loons through a testing campaign, seeing them into the postseason after they narrowly missed out in 2023.

Ramsay sat down with GOAL to discuss all this and more in the latest Wednesday Convo.

NOTE: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity purposes.