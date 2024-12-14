'We will make the players shine' - Thomas Tuchel outlines how he wants his England side to play as new Three Lions boss reveals how hands-on he expects to be at St. George's Park
Incoming England boss Thomas Tuchel insists that his tactics will make the Three Lions players "shine" as he prepares to take the role on January 1.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tuchel to take over on New Year's Day
- England's World Cup qualifying group drawn
- Three Lions to face Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra