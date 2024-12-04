Burnley FC v Plymouth Argyle FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Wayne Rooney backed for shock managerial move to Scotland as pressure mounts on Man Utd legend at Plymouth

W. RooneyPlymouthChampionship

Neil Lennon has refused to rule out the prospect of Wayne Rooney managing in Scotland amid the former striker's struggles with Plymouth.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Rooney struggling as Plymouth manager
  • Calls for him to be sacked by Championship side
  • Lennon not ruling out him moving to Scotland
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱