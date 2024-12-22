Wayne Rooney tears into 'naive' Plymouth players again after conceding last-minute equaliser in 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough to keep Pilgrims bottom of Championship
Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney has torn into his 'naive' players after conceding an injury-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough.
- Plymouth drew 3-3 with Middlesbrough
- Rooney's side led three times at Home Park
- Manager tore into players after game