Wayne Rooney calls YouTuber Angry Ginge a ‘ginger c***’ after ‘sh*t’ Pro Clubs debut from Man Utd & England legend

Wayne RooneyManchester UnitedBirminghamPremier League

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney called YouTuber Angry Ginge a “ginger c***” during a live stream after making a “sh*t” Pro Clubs debut.

  • Ex-Red Devils forward turning his hand to EA FC
  • Enjoying virtual football after Birmingham sacking
  • Nursing injury that is keeping him off punditry duty

