WATCH: 11-year-old Ajax prodigy Zinedine Chaiat given standing ovation by senior players and Johan Cruyff Arena after completing 2,424 kick-ups Ajax Eredivisie KNVB Cup Ajax vs Telstar

An 11-year-old Ajax youngster wowed fans at the Johan Cruyff arena as he completed 2,424 kick-ups ahead of the club's clash with Telstar.