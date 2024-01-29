Will Virgil van Dijk follow Jurgen Klopp out of Liverpool? Dutch defender unsure if he will form part of ‘new era’ at Anfield

Will Virgil van Dijk follow Jurgen Klopp out of Liverpool? Dutch defender unsure if he will form part of ‘new era’ at AnfieldChris BurtonGettyLiverpoolPremier LeagueTransfersVirgil van DijkJuergen KloppVirgil van Dijk admits to being unsure whether he will form part of a “new era” at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp preparing to step down as manager.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGerman coach will leave in the summerNew boss required on MerseysideBig decisions lined up on & off the field