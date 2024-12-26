RB Leipzig v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

‘It’s the rules now’ - Virgil van Dijk shares his opinion on Arne Slot’s new pre-match protocols at Liverpool

V. van DijkA. SlotLiverpoolPremier League

Virgil van Dijk loves the Arne Slot regime and shared his opinion on the new pre-match protocols at Liverpool.

  • Liverpool riding high at the top
  • Slot doing a fine job after replacing Klopp
  • Van Dijk reacts to new rules
