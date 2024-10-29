Vinicius Jr RodriGetty
Gill Clark

Vinicius Junior believes racism fight cost him the Ballon d'Or after Real Madrid star's shock defeat to Rodri

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior reportedly believes his fight against racism is the reason he missed out on the Ballon d'Or to Rodri.

  • Rodri pips Vinicius Jr to Ballon d'Or
  • Real Madrid boycott ceremony in protest
  • Brazilian thinks racism battle behind snub
