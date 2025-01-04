Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Revealed: Why Vinicius Jr can play in Real Madrid's next match despite red card for shoving Valencia goalkeeper while Brazil hero may avoid three-match ban

Valencia vs Real Madrid
LaLiga
Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid
Copa del Rey

Vinicius Junior can still play in Real Madrid's next match in the Copa del Rey despite seeing red for shoving Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

  • Vinicius shoved Dimitrievski after being provoked
  • The Brazilian forward was sent off for his actions
  • Yet he could still be available in the Copa del Rey
