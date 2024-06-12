Vincent Kompany Bayern 2024Getty Images
Peter McVitie

Vincent Kompany wants to bring in versatile Liverpool defender to join Harry Kane and Co. at Bayern Munich

Bayern MunichLiverpoolTransfersBundesligaPremier LeagueJoseph GomezVincent Kompany

Bayern Munich may make a summer transfer bid for Joe Gomez from Liverpool as Vincent Kompany wants to sign the defender.

  • Kompany hopes to strengthen Bayern defence
  • Sees Liverpool's Gomez as a good option
  • German side also in talks with Colwill and Tah
