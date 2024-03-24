VIDEO: Vinicius Junior savagely summons Jude Bellingham with smug smile on his face after Brazil's victory over England at Wembley as Real Madrid duo exchange shirts in hilarious tunnel meeting
Vinicius Junior seemed unable to resist taunting Real Madrid team-mate Jude Bellingham after Brazil's victory over England at Wembley.
- Real stars met in tunnel after game
- Swapped shirts after Vini joke
- Brazil beat England 1-0 at Wembley