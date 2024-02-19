Ryan Hall CroydonGetty/Croydon FC
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Non-league Croydon FC back themselves for Guinness World Record as ex-Crystal Palace & Leeds forward scores outrageous halfway-line goal straight from kick-off

Premier LeagueLeeds UnitedCrystal PalaceSheffield UnitedLuton TownNotts County

Non-league side Croydon FC are claiming a Guinness World Record after seeing ex-Crystal Palace and Leeds star Ryan Hall score straight from kick-off.

  • Hall boasts Football League experience
  • Tried his luck with first touch of the game
  • Sent the ball looping over goalkeeper

