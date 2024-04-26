VIDEO: Man City star Jack Grealish enjoys heartwarming moment with Hardest Geezer Russ Cook - who became first man to run length of Africa - before Premier League win over Brighton Jack GrealishManchester CityBrighton vs Manchester CityPremier League

Manchester City ace Jack Grealish enjoyed a heartwarming moment with Russ Cook - who ran the entire length of Africa - before beating Brighton 4-0.