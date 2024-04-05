VIDEO: Luke Littler uses Man Utd capitulation as motivation! Darts sensation and Red Devils fans reveals how Chelsea defeat inspired him to Premier League victory in Manchester
Luke Littler admits he was inspired to win the latest Premier League Darts tournament after his beloved Manchester United lost 4-3 to Chelsea.
- Man United lose 4-3 away at Chelsea
- Red Devils led 3-2 until 100th minute
- Littler uses loss to inspire him to darts win