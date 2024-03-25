VIDEO: Lionesses star Chloe Kelly joins Jill Scott and Jamie Redknapp in showing support for inspiring 'March of the Day' initiative which aims to raise awareness of motor neurone disease
Lionesses star Chloe Kelly joined the final leg of a 178-mile walk to Anfield to raise awareness for motor neurone disease (MND) on Monday.
- Kelly among famous faces to support 178-mile trek
- Walk raising awareness for motor neurone disease
- Man City star Houghton's husband suffers from condition