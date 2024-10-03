This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi lifts Suppoorters' Shield trophy after Inter Miami triumph in 2024Inter Miami/Instagram
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Lionel Messi lifts trophy No.46! Inter Miami superstar enhances standing as the most decorated player of all-time as Inter Miami claim Supporters’ Shield in MLS for 2024

L. MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFColumbus Crew vs Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi has enhanced his record as the most decorated player of all-time, with Inter Miami’s Supporters’ Shield triumph earning him trophy No.46.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • More silverware for Argentine's collection
  • Herons posted best regular season record
  • Sights now set on tasting MLS Cup glory
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱