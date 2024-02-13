VIDEO: Lauren James to score 40 goals this season?! Chelsea forward set ambitious target by brother Reece as he jokes his sister should score ‘a hat-trick a game’
Reece James set an ambitious target of 40 goals this season for sister and Chelsea forward Lauren, as he jokes she should score "a hat-trick a game."
- Chelsea forward in sensational form this term
- Brother Reece pushes her for more glory
- Wants Lauren to hit at least 40 goals this season