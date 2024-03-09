VIDEO: Karim Benzema and Jose Mourinho reunited! Real Madrid legends share warm embrace in touching moment as pair link-up at Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou fight
Ex-Real Madrid star Karim Benzema shared a warm embrace with his former coach Jose Mourinho as the pair were reunited at a boxing match on Friday.
- Striker & coach worked together at Real Madrid
- Pair were reunited at fight in Saudi Arabia
- Shared a hug and a brief chat ahead of showdown