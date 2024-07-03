VIDEO: Jimmy Anderson eat your heart out! Harry Kane bowled by Declan Rice in game of cricket at England's Euro 2024 camp as Bayern Munich star jokes he 'already had a century'
Harry Kane joked he had already scored a century in a game of cricket after being bowled out by England team-mate Declan Rice.
- England preparing for Euros quarter-finals
- Kane and Rice play cricket at England camp
- Bayern star bowled with after Ben Stokes linkup