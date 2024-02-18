VIDEO: Christian Pulisic, take a bow! USMNT star hits stunning left-foot thunderbolt to equalise for AC Milan in dying moments against Monza - only for cruel final twist to rob ten-man Rossoneri of a point
Christian Pulisic grabbed a late equaliser for AC Milan after setting up Olivier Giroud in a wild ending to the Serie A match against Monza on Sunday.
- Pulisic got goal and assist to equalise
- Monza scored 90th minute goal to win it
- Huge blow to AC Milan's Serie A title hopes