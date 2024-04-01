Christian Pulisic USMNT Mexico fan beer throwGetty/Instagram
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Christian Pulisic has the last laugh! Footage emerges of Mexico fan throwing BEER at USMNT & Milan superstar - kicked out of stadium '10 minutes' into CONCACAF Nations League final

Christian PulisicUSAMexicoAC MilanCONCACAF Nations League

A video has emerged of a Mexico fan being kicked out of the CONCACAF Nations League final for throwing a beer at USMNT star Christian Pulisic.

  • United States claimed continental crown
  • Overcame El Tri at AT&T Stadium
  • Pulisic lifted the trophy as captain

