Chris Burton

VIDEO: Christian Pulisic & Alexa Melton deliver funny Family Guy golf skit as USMNT star takes brave decision to put his game to the test against LPGA girlfriend

Christian Pulisic continues to enjoy the company of Alexa Melton, with the USMNT star putting on a Family Guy golf skit with his LPGA girlfriend.

  • Romance rumours sparked in the States
  • Forward enjoying company of golf star
  • Copa America up and running on U.S. soil