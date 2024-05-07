Chris Richards Matt TurnerGetty
Gill Clark

VIDEO: Chris Richards is a genius! USMNT star smashes Premier League geography challenge with Matt Turner's Dunkin' Donuts story helping Crystal Palace defender achieve top marks

Chris RichardsMatt TurnerUSACrystal PalaceNottingham ForestPremier League

USMNT star Chris Richards received full marks in a Premier League geography challenge thanks to a little help from Matt Turner.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Richards shows off his geography skills
  • Locates all 20 Premier League clubs on map
  • Reveals how Turner helped him with Nottingham

Editors' Picks