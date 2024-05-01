BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Thomas Muller and Aurelien TchouameniGetty Images
Richard Mills

VIDEO: 'Listening to tactics for next game!' - Aurelien Tchouameni hilariously crashes Thomas Muller live TV interview after Real Madrid's Champions League draw with Bayern Munich



Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller couldn't help but laugh when Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni crashed his interview after their Champions League tie.

  • Bayern draw 2-2 with Real Madrid
  • Champions League tie evenly poised
  • Tchouameni crashes Muller's live interview

