VAR becomes Weston McKennie's worst enemy as USMNT star sees goal and assist called back as Juventus grind out win over Fiorentina to take big step towards Champions League qualification USAWeston McKennieJuventusSerie AJuventus vs FiorentinaFiorentina

Weston McKennie was denied by the offside flag as the Juventus and USMNT star saw two goal contributions called back in a win over Fiorentina.