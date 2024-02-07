'Nobody is out of the mix' - USWNT interim boss Twila Kilgore explains bold Alex Morgan Gold Cup omission

'Nobody is out of the mix' - USWNT interim boss Twila Kilgore explains bold Alex Morgan Gold Cup omissionSoham MukherjeeGettyAlex MorganUSAWomen's footballCONCACAF Gold CupEmma HayesUSWNT's interim boss Twila Kilgore insisted that "nobody is out of the mix" while explaining Alex Morgan's exclusion from the Gold Cup squad.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMorgan omitted from the USWNT Gold Cup squadBecky Sauerbrunn also ignoredKilgore: Door not closed for duo