Soham Mukherjee

USWNT superstar Sophia Smith becomes NWSL's highest-paid player as she pens new contract with Portland Thorns

Sophia SmithPortland ThornsWomen's footballNWSL

USWNT superstar Sophia Smith has penned a new contract with Portland Thorns which makes her the highest-paid player in the NWSL.

  • Smith extends until 2025 with an option for 2026
  • Vowed to win trophies with Portland
  • Happy to snub Europe and continue in the US

