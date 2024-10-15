USWNT stars Sophia Smith and Naomi Girma among five nominees for prestigious BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award alongside Ballon d'Or front-runner Aitana Bonmati
USWNT stars and Olympic gold medalists Sophia Smith and Naomi Girma are among five nominees for this year's BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award.
- USWNT duo Smith & Girma up for BBC award
- Barca star Bonmati also on five-woman shortlist
- Winner to be decided by public vote