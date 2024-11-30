USWNT player ratings vs England: Naomi Girma-led defense stands tall, but attack lacks punch in Emma Hayes' homecoming without Triple Espresso

Hayes' USWNT had more then enough chances, but couldn't convert against a tough England team at Wembley

In the end, Emma Hayes' homecoming didn't quite live up to the hype. There were moments, yes, but not nearly enough of them. Ultimately, the occasion was ultimately defined by ceremony more than the game itself.

Saturday's clash between the U.S. women's national team and England ended scoreless as the two sides settled for a 0-0 draw. Neither will feel particularly happy with it. For England, the No. 2 ranked team in the world, this was a chance to show something against the sport's top squad, but it never happened. For the top-ranked USWNT, this was a chance to show that, even shorthanded, this program could continue to send messages against another top side. That never happened either.

Missing Mal Swanson, Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith - all left off the squad to recover from minor injuries - the USWNT attack wasn't quite able to compensate for the loss of caffeine up top. Despite dominance from the midfield and defense, the attack looked toothless. England's backline is too good to be beaten by a team not at their best and, without Triple Espresso, it seemed as if this USWNT team wasn't anywhere near that level.

There were positives, though. Naomi Girma, once again, was virtually perfect. Emily Fox put Arsenal teammate Beth Mead in her pocket and kept her there all match long. The midfield trio of Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle and Sam Coffey ran rings around the Lionesses for large stretches, although they never quite found the goal they deserved because of it.

And retiring goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher had yet another shutout in what will be her second-to-last match, as she will depart the international game after next week's contest in the Netherlands.

"Coming off the year we had with the Olympics, the future is so bright for this team, I'm so excited to see what happens under Emma," Naeher said after the match. "To see the growth and development of this team. To come to Wembley and get a shutout at Wembley, I'm so proud of how this team fought - the defense from the top down. Just to be able to enjoy these last two games with this team is really special."

This day, though, was supposed to be about Hayes, and in some ways it was. With the draw, she remains unbeaten in her first 14 matches on the USWNT touchline - including an Olympic gold medal. And in a clash between her two homes, all eyes were on her - and thanks to a lackluster game on the field, they remained that way throughout, as none of the attackers on display were able to seize that attention.

GOAL rates the USWNT's players from Wembley Stadium.