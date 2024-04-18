'I look up to her' - USWNT prospect Eva Gaetino relishing opportunity to face Lindsey Horan as PSG and Lyon fight for Champions League final place
United States women's national team prospect Eva Gaetino is fired up to face Lindsey Horan as PSG take on Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League.
- Lyon and PSG meet in UWCL semi-finals on Saturday
- The USWNT is represented on both sides
- Star prospect Gaetino can't wait to face Horan